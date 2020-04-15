LOOKING TO HIRE: Lowcountry detention and correction facilities have dozens of openings

Physical Demands: This position requires the employee to sit, walk, climb and stand; use hands to handle, grasp or operate objects, tools or controls; reach with hands and arms; kneel and bend at the waist; use hands and fingers to handle objects such as weapons, handcuffs, etc.; use mental acuity and repetitive motion; and walk, talk and hear. The employee must be able to lift and carry up to seventy-five (75) pounds and move 150 pounds. The employee must have the ability to restrain prisoners. The employee may be required to run in order to apprehend a person. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision and the ability to adjust focus.