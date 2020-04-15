LOOKING TO HIRE: Lowcountry detention and correction facilities have dozens of openings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With thousands impacted by the coronavirus in terms of job losses, several Lowcountry detention centers say they are hiring employees.
Here is a look at several counties who are looking to hire:
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire 90 detention deputies for the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.
As a Charleston County Detention Deputy, you would be responsible for protecting the public by providing care and custody of inmates housed within the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.
“This important position will not only enhance your communication, teamwork and interpersonal skills, but will also give you the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of detainees and in the community,” Carmelito Cruz, Master Detention Deputy, said.
Requirements: A qualified applicant must be a citizen of the United States over 21 years of age; possess a high school diploma (or GED); have a valid driver’s license with the ability to obtain a South Carolina driver’s license upon acceptance of the position; have no criminal convictions. No prior experience is necessary, however, prior work-related experience will be considered in the hiring process. Applicants meeting the minimum criteria must submit to and successfully complete all phases of the hiring process including: a tour of the detention facility; the Nelson-Denny Vocabulary and Reading Exam; completion of an applicant questionnaire; a two-phase background investigation; a credit check; a polygraph examination; a psychological evaluation; an interview; a physical examination.
As a detention deputy, you would have the ability to work on a variety of specialized teams throughout the detention center and court system including:
- Housing: Housing serves as a backbone to the detention center with a deputy to inmate ratio of 1:64. Housing deputies are responsible for the day to day care of the inmates ensuring their welfare in a firm, fair and consistent manner in accordance with the mission statement of the detention center. Everyone must complete one year before they are eligible for reassignment to specialty areas.
- Booking and Processing: The Booking Team has initial contact with inmates as they are brought to the detention center. Deputies conduct searches of inmates and seize any contraband found. Deputies then determine inmates’ specific needs and orient them with the detention center schedule and rules.
- Identification: The Identification Team is responsible for the fingerprints and photos of all inmates that enter into the detention center. They also assist with the creation of photo line-ups when requested by law enforcement agencies. They also fingerprint civilians upon request for various purposes.
- Classification: Classification interviews new inmates to determine if they have enemies or co-defendants. This information, along with prior arrests, helps deputies decide an inmate’s custody level and housing assignment.
- Dress Out/In: Dress out/in deputies are responsible for the property of inmates while they are incarcerated. They ensure that all the property is properly identified and documented to ensure that each inmate receives their property upon release.
- Bond Court: Bond Court Deputies are responsible for ensuring that each inmate is seen by the judge and that the information is properly entered into the system.
- Special Operations Group (SOG): SOG is made of deputies specifically trained to handle potential high-risk inmates, riots, hostage situations and escapees. Deputies complete rigorous training and are skilled in defensive tactics, weaponry and incident control.
- Behavioral Management Unit/Special Management Unit (BMU/SMU): BMU/SMU are two specialty housing units that deal with inmates with behavioral problems or special security risks. These deputies are specially trained in defensive tactics and interpersonal communication skills.
- K-9: The K-9 unit is responsible for assisting in reducing contraband. The K-9s are specially trained to find both drugs and cell phones.
- Security Threat Group Analysis Division: The Security Threat Group Analysis Division is responsible for identifying and maintaining gang member files through criminal databases.
- Transportation: The Transportation Team, skilled in restraints and weaponry, operates specially designed security vehicles to transport to and from court, appointments and other secure facilities.
- Court Detention: The Court Detention Team ensures all inmates coming into the judicial center are needed for court and are secured and monitored while waiting to appear in court.
- Juvenile Detention Center: The Juvenile Detention Team books, classifies and identifies juvenile offenders. Deputies offer care and rehabilitation to juveniles in custody through education and enrichment programs.
- Security and Administrative Services:
- Control Room
- Lobby
- Medical
- Laundry
- Environmental/Logistics
- Training
- Recruitment and Community Affairs
- Office of Professional Standards
According to officials at the Detention Center, detention deputies receive a starting salary of $35,025.45 to $47,644.42. The starting salary is based on related experience, military service and education. After completing the state academy, officers receive a three percent salary increase. Detention deputies are vested in the S.C. Police Retirement Plan after eight years of service. Other benefits include health, dental and life insurance as well as 10 county holidays observed and seven vacation days a year. Uniforms are provided.
To apply, go to www.ccsojobs.com or call 843-554-2499.
We reached out to other counties in our area to see if they had any vacancies as well.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center has two vacancies for detention officers. The qualifications are listed below.
This position typically provides assistance in overseeing the activities of the Detention Center ensuring an efficient and effective workplace; ensures the enforcement of state and local laws relating to public safety and welfare; and works under stressful, high-risk conditions.
Essential Job Functions:
- Assists in overseeing the operation of the Detention Center of the Sheriff's Office.
- Assists in the documentation and maintenance of administrative records, inmate records/reports to include: intakes, property counts, releases, inmate infractions, population control, the verification and review of court documents, entries in the jail management system and victim/witness check sheets.
- Assists in overseeing subordinate detention officers to ensure that all receiving duties, to include obtaining pertinent information from arresting officers, fingerprinting, photographing, processing valuables and interviewing inmates to ascertain pre-existing health conditions, allergies and other related problems are correctly noted placed in their file.
- Assists in supervising the process and procedure involved in the release or transfer of an inmate to ensure complete and accurate entries in the required documents, the verification and return of inmate valuables and possessions.
- Comprehends and completes outlined objectives and observance of the detention center philosophy, goals and policies in the exertion of assigned duties.
- Provides immediate response to any reports of an inmate death or escape and assist in the preservation of the crime scene to ensure evidence is not disturbed.
- Assists in supervising all environmental duties assigned inside and outside the detention center to ensure a clean safe environment for inmates and staff.
- Stays abreast of all aspect of the detentions emergency actions plans to ensure preparedness if execution is required.
- Ensures that unit officers are in their assigned areas of responsibility, dressed in accordance with the Uniform Dress Code and in possession of required equipment.
- Assists in supervising the operation in the Control Tower to ensure a safe and secure environment at all times.
- Assists in providing needed information and demonstrations concerning how to perform certain work tasks to new employees in the same or similar class of positions.
- Keeps immediate supervisor and designated others fully and accurately informed concerning work progress, including present and potential work problems and suggestions for new or improved ways or addressing such problems.
- Communicates and coordinates regularly with appropriate others to maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of interdepartmental operations and activities.
- Interviews incoming inmates to determine placement.
- Oversees visitation and inmate transportation.
- Performs other duties as assigned.
Minimum Requirements to Perform Work:
- High School diploma or equivalent;
- One (1) year of general work experience;
- Must have and maintain a valid driver's license for South Carolina with safe driving record;
- S.C. Criminal Justice Academy LE-2 certification.
- Must be at least 21 years of age at time of hire;
Special Requirements:
- Initial testing consists of extensive background check, Nelson Denny and then a polygraph test;
- Upon successful completion of those tests, selected candidates will then proceed to the physical agility testing with an interview to follow;
- Post offer drug testing, psychological exam, pre-placement physical and a functional evaluation capacity test will be required;
- Departmental testing will be administered during interview.
- This is a safety-sensitive position and is subject to random drug and alcohol testing.
- This position is considered emergency essential and will be required to report to work during any declared emergency situation.
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
- Skill in using small office equipment, computers and highly technical computer applications.
- Ability to use or repair medium equipment and machinery.
- Ability to manage inventory and property.
Physical Demands: This position requires the employee to sit, walk, climb and stand; use hands to handle, grasp or operate objects, tools or controls; reach with hands and arms; kneel and bend at the waist; use hands and fingers to handle objects such as weapons, handcuffs, etc.; use mental acuity and repetitive motion; and walk, talk and hear. The employee must be able to lift and carry up to seventy-five (75) pounds and move 150 pounds. The employee must have the ability to restrain prisoners. The employee may be required to run in order to apprehend a person. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision and the ability to adjust focus.
Work Conditions: The work is regularly performed in a dynamic environment that requires sensitivity to change and responsiveness to changing goals, priorities and needs. Twelve-hour work schedule on assigned shift. Scheduled hours/days, job location, duties and any other information contained herein is subject to change. May be required to work extra hours and to perform extra or different duties during emergency situations.
To apply, go here: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/berkeleycountysc.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center currently has five full-time correction officer vacancies and two part-time positions available. Applicants must have a clean criminal record and driving record. They must have a valid South Carolina driver’s license. They must also have a high school diploma or a GED.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Department Detention Center has ten correctional officer openings.
For more information on qualifications, and to apply, go here: http://www.georgetowncountysc.org/Human_Resources/employment.html?jid=534
