Lowcountry Strong: Family supports new mom in labor from parking garage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, expectant mothers at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital can only have one person with them during labor.
It’s one of numerous policies hospitals have put in place even for non-COVID-19 patients.
New mother Marissa Lane had her husband with her while she was in labor last week, but it didn’t stop her mom and sister from supporting her from afar.
“It was just really weird with my family not there,” Lane said.
Her mother, Melodee Lane, took her to the hospital when the contractions started but knew she couldn’t stay.
“She begged me not to leave and I had to go, and that was hard,” Melodee said. “And I went around the corner and cried.”
However, Melodee and her other daughter, Brittanee Allen, had a plan.
“I told her we wouldn’t leave her,” Melodee said to her daughter in labor. "I told her to take a picture out of her window and we’d find a place to sit and root her on.”
Marissa noticed a parking garage across the street and sent the picture. Melodee went to the store to get poster board and markers. Allen drove around and found the parking garage. They had balloons and made signs that said “go 'Rissa" and “half way there!”
“Once it got dark we could see almost all the action," Allen said. However, things got scary when doctors quickly rushed Marissa out of the room. She was wheeled into an operating room for an emergency C-section.
“And that was really not fun with my family not there,” Marissa said. Luckily all went well and baby Harryson Lane was born at 9:55 p.m. on April 6.
“It touched my heart,” Marissa said about her mom and sister staying on the parking garage for about 12 hours. “It was great. Even though they couldn’t be in the room with me, it was still special that they were there.”
Everyone said it’s a moment they will always remember. Other family members have met the baby over FaceTime but they look forward to meeting him in person when there are loosened social distancing guidelines.
