MUSC expects surge of patients, says hospital is prepared

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC released new predictions today about the COVID-19 crisis and how it might unfold in the Charleston area.
The bad news? They are expecting a surge of patients with the virus over the next few weeks.
The good news? Hospital leaders say our health system can handle it.
MUSC released this key chart - showing projected COVID-19 impact in the coming weeks.
The big spikes represent what they call a surge of patients entering hospitals and the ICU at the end of April and early May.
In a press briefing Wednesday, MUSC leaders said, “this surge of patients is not expected to exceed the capacity of MUSC UniversityHospital to provide high-quality care.”
MUSC President Dr. David Cole said, "We believe our health systems are positioned to accomplish this task now."
Dr. Cole said their evidence is showing social distancing the past three weeks is really helping reduce cases.
But they warned that the community has to stay vigilant.
"We're gonna have a window of opportunity to starting looking at getting the economy back up. We also need to have pieces in place to minimize a second wave that's crippling. It's inevitable that as people get active that we're gonna have more opportunity. It's not that nothing's gonna happen; we have to do it in a manageable manner."
Dr. Cassie Salgado said the hospital created dedicated areas for only COVID patients and the people treating them, which is helping with containment and conserving supplies.
"We haven't had major issues getting enough PPE for providers taking care of suspected or known COVID cases... I just want people to know it's something we take very seriously and review every single day," she said.
They said the hospital has ongoing research looking at increasing testing, developing a rapid test that would show results in an hour, and figuring out who already has immunity.
MUSC also released a new website today showing its research predictions and graphs.
It says, "while the number of COVID-19 infections continues to grow, it is now doing so more slowly."
At the end of March, new cases were doubling about every five days.
By early April, the growth rate dropped, now doubling every 10 days.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.