Police charge suspect with murder in case of missing Charleston woman found in container

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have charged a suspect with murder in the case of a missing Charleston woman who was found in a container in the Upstate.
Charleston police officials say Mark Dwayne Walton faces a charge of murder in connection to the death of Celia Sweeney who was reported missing on Feb. 28. Her body was found in Spartanburg County on March 2.
Walton was originally charged last month with accessory after the fact of murder. Authorities say his charge was upgraded to murder about a week ago.
Sweeney’s body, along with the body of a person of interest identified as Buddy Allen Carr, were found in Spartanburg County.
According to detectives, Carr was found dead in his home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, while Sweeney’s body was found in a container in the woods not far from Carr’s home.
In addition, inside Carr’s truck, detectives reported locating a claw hammer with a red color substance that tested presumptive for blood. Detectives said also inside the truck were latex gloves, concrete bags, and camouflage nylon straps which were purchased by Carr on Feb. 28 at a Home Depot in the Charleston area.
According to investigators, during a second trip on the same day to Home Depot, Carr purchased a “Husky” 45 gallon Latch and Stack tote.
Authorities say Carr was seen with another male subject during this visit.
During the investigation, officers and detectives canvassed Sweeney’s apartment complex and spoke to neighbors and friends.
Court records state that they spoke to a friend who said they were with Sweeney during the previous night with two male subjects whose names were redacted in an affidavit. According to investigators, the group went to multiple restaurants and bars.
Detectives learned that Sweeney and some of the group returned to the apartment during the early morning hours of Feb. 28.
The redacted affidavit states that someone was in and out of Sweeney’s apartment. According to detectives, Sweeney’s phone records showed frustration about an individual being left alone in her home, and just prior to 3 a.m. there were indications that she would attempt to remove this person from her apartment.
Witnesses reported that Sweeney’s vehicle, an Audi, pulled into the parking lot of the apartment complex on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. which was four hours after Sweeney’s last known communication.
According to investigators, the Audi was followed by a pick up truck which quickly pulled into the parking lot and picked up the driver of the Audi and left the parking lot.
Authorities said they utilized automatic licence plate reader (ALPR) information to see that the truck appeared to have been driven into the West Ashley area on I-526 on Feb. 28 around 10:45 a.m. According to an arrest affidavit, the ALPR showed a large black container stored in the bed of the truck which was seen in camera view.
