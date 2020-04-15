Roper St. Francis Hospital using new N-95 mask cleaning procedure to reuse masks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As hospitals nationwide experience shortages in N-95 masks, Roper St. Francis Health this week launched a new decontamination process to allow their staff to reuse the masks while treating COVID-19 patients.
The hospital previously has thrown away N-95 masks after each use, which is adding to a growing shortage.
Medical professionals rely on N-95 masks to protect against airborne particles.
“The primary reason that we’re doing this is for our staff and our physicians safety,” RSFH Environmental Safety Manager Susan Scheeler said. “So, because of the crisis with PPE shortage across our nation, we wanted to be able to both preserve personal protective equipment, but also to protect our staff and our physicians better. So by decontaminating it, it allows us them to safely remove the respirator.”
At the end of the day, physicians and staff working with COVID-19 patients take off their N-95 mask, put it in a brown paper bag, drop it off, and it is run through the decontamination process.
This process takes place in a new aluminum-foiled room at Roper with 20 ultraviolet light bulbs.
Staff says the ultraviolet light breaks apart germ DNA, leaving it unable to function or reproduce.
This process takes about five to 10 minutes.
This is technology Roper already uses for their portable room disinfection machine which disinfects highly-infectious patient rooms.
The environmental staff says this results in an effective disinfection method. They added that this same method is used in food, air, and water disinfection.
Roper says this is in attempt to preserve Personal Protective Equipment and protecting staff and physicians.
"I hope that it gives our staff a sense of safety," Scheeler said. "This is a very trying time for healthcare workers and they feel very unsafe because of the unknown. So, I hope to add some safety to their minds; so they feel better."
Roper St. Francis hospital is conducting this process at its downtown location.
They plan to begin the same process at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, RSF Berkeley Hospital, and RSF Mount Pleasant Hospital by Friday.
