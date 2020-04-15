SC health officials announce 10 more COVID-19 related deaths, and 105 new cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina health officials have announced 10 more COVID-19 related deaths and 105 new cases.
Wednesday’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 3,656, and those who have died to 107, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
New positive cases reported include 7 in Beaufort County, 3 in Berkeley County, 7 in Charleston County, 3 in Colleton County, and 2 in Williamsburg County.
The deaths reported on Wednesday include seven elderly people with underlying health conditions from Colleton, Georgetown, Greenville, Lancaster, and Spartanburg and two from Kershaw. DHEC said one was an elderly individual from McCormick County whose health conditions are still under investigation, and two were middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions from Richland and Sumter counties.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been a total of 34,733 coronavirus tests with 31,077 testing negative and 3,656 testing positive.
Those totals originate from DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
Currently, state health officials estimate there are a total of 26,114 cases in the state. The estimate counts represent people who are potentially undiagnosed.
According to state health officials, estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community
As of Wednesday morning, 5,188 hospital beds are available and 6,271 are utilized, which is a 54.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
DHEC is continuing to encourage South Carolinians to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their home to prevent the spread of the disease.
Health officials also recommended the following steps that the public should be doing:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
“Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems,” DHEC officials said.
The number of new cases reported on Wednesday, April 15 by county are listed below. Abbeville (1), Anderson (3), Beaufort (7), Berkeley (3), Charleston (7), Chester (2), Chesterfield (1) Clarendon (1), Colleton (3), Dillon (2), Dorchester (5), Edgefield (1), Florence (5), Greenville (27), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Lee (1), Lancaster (1), Lexington (10), Newberry (1), Richland (13), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (1), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (2)
