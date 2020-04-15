S.C. school resource officer records song and dance to brighten students’ day

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - We could all use some groovy moves to brighten our day!
So many teachers and students are missing their favorite place to be due to COVID-19 closures, so one school resource officer decided to share his positivity through song and dance.
Officer Odell Glenn, an SRO from Pelion, South Carolina, recorded this amazing video called the “Stay Strong Song” for all his students and staff.
The song, he said, is to remind them how much he misses the people at PES and FPES. Glenn tells them to “stay strong, these things happen, but we stay strong.”
The video has been shared nearly 200 times.
WIS is highlighting a lot of the positive things happening in our communities during the coronavirus outbreak. Tune in to WIS Today at 9 a.m. each week day for your daily dose of good news!
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.