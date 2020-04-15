Summerville woman dies after being stabbed in neck

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County coroner identified the Summerville woman who was fatally stabbed in the neck after allegedly breaking into an apartment Tuesday.
LaShunda Pugh, 33 of Summerville was stabbed in the neck at approximately 1:40 p.m., Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. EMS took her to Trident Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m., he said.
Dorchester County deputies responded to a civil disturbance at the 200 block of Pigeon Bay Road in Summerville, Lt. Rick Carson said.
The address had multiple previous calls for disturbances and one trespass notice in effect for the address, he said.
“While responding to the call deputies learned one person had allegedly broken into an apartment and had been stabbed inside the apartment by the resident,” Carson said.
He said deputies found the stabbing victim in the parking lot and rendered air until Dorchester County EMS arrived.
Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were on scene for hours collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses, Carson said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina.
No charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing, he said.
