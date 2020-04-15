Toddler dies after being struck by vehicle at apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a 17-month-old boy died from injuries after bring struck by a vehicle at an apartment complex.
Javi Moran-Giron, of North Charleston, died Monday at 8:42 p.m. at MUSC, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo 'Neal.
The boy was struck by a vehicle that was backing up in an apartment complex parking lot at approximately 7:45 p.m. that evening, she said.
A driver flagged down a North Charleston Police officer on Remount Road near the I-26 off-ramp at approximately 7:59 p.m., an incident report states. There were two adults and the victim in the vehicle. The driver told police he was backing in his pickup truck at an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Plantation Road when he ran over the victim, an incident report states.
North Charleston Police is investigating the incident.
There has been no word on whether anyone faces charges.
