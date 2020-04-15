Wando names Rocco Adrian interim head football coach for 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wando defensive backs coach Rocco Adrian has been promoted to interim head coach for the 2020 season the school announced on Wednesday.
Adrian replaces Jimmy Noonan who left the school after 11 years earlier this offseason and took the head coaching job at Georgetown.
“This is a tough time to step into this position while school is closed,” Adrian in a statement. “However, I have experience with adversity, and I know the players and coaches here at Wando are prepared to handle adversity as well. I am so thankful for this opportunity, and I appreciate the support and faith from the leadership here at Wando.”
“We are excited to have Rocco Adrian lead our football team in 2020,” said Wando’s principal, Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer. “He knows our student-athletes, our coaches, and our community and understands what it means to Walk the Warrior Way.”
Before his time with the Warriors, Adrian coached at the college level working at Furman, North Greenville and Gardner-Webb.
Adrian played collegiately at Furman where he had 114 tackles and an interception in his time with the Paladins.
In an offseason that’s featured 11 coaching hires for Lowcountry schools, Adrian’s hire at Wando leaves just 1 school in the area without a head football coach. Timberland, who’s looking to replace Art Craig.
