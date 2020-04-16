CCSD program helping English language learners transition to virtual learning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Transitioning to a virtual classroom is hard enough for teachers and students, but it is even harder for those who are still learning the English language.
The Charleston County School District has a little over 50,000 students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade. Around 10 percent of those students speak another language, other than English, at home.
The district’s English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) program actively serves and monitors around 3500 kids. There are teachers and parent advocates who work to provide support services for these students and their families.
“We do everything from provide food to clothing, legal advice and medical support,” CCSD ESOL Coordinator Chris Hagy said. “We go well beyond the classroom and try to make sure all those needs are met.”
The normal classroom environment has shifted, so these teachers and advocates are having to find different ways to interact with students and families.
During this time, schools have handed out iPads and Google Chromebooks for students. Teachers say some students still don't have access to WiFi or know how to manage this technology.
Maria Royle is a bilingual ESOL teacher at R.B. Stall High School. She says the lack of connectivity is challenging for all students and teachers.
"You have students in our schools that come to the United States as teenagers and in their country they've had little exposure to education, so they don't have the knowledge to turn on a Chromebook," Royle said.
Despite the struggles, school administrators are continuing to work with these families and students with the goal of providing support.
"This has been new for a lot of us. It's a learning curve for administrators and teachers," Stall High Assistant Principal, Claudia Newbern said.
ESOL bilingual family advocates also act as the bridge between schools and families. Candace Brace is a parent advocate who is helping some families get access to crucial things.
“Specifically at this time we’re helping families with internet access and getting iPads and Chromebooks,” Brace said. “We’re trying to help parents find where to go get food.”
