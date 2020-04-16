DHEC wants public input on large apartment complex planned for West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says construction on the largest apartment complex built in West Ashley in the last five years may soon begin in West Ashley.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is now taking public comment on the plans.
The Founders Yard complex will be just off the corner of Glenn McConnell Parkway and William E. Murray Boulevard, which is also immediately across from the West Ashley High School. The complex will have 340 units and span of 14 acres, and city officials say this will make it one of the largest in West Ashley.
DHEC is taking public comments through Tuesday as they review the wetlands permitting for the project.
Click here to submit your comments or concerns.
The city says although there are still a couple more votes to make before the complete approval of the project, no further comment will be taken for the city because all meetings are now done through the Zoom platform.
After approval from DHEC, city officials say the owners of the property will work their way through technical reviews, including transportation and storm water concerns. But the city says no more board hearings are necessary with this project, and, for the most part, the project is nearly approved.
The next time city council sees the project will be at a Technical Review Committee meeting, which they expect will be in a few weeks.
The public is welcome to view the virtual TRC meetings, but no public comment will be taken. And they say given the currently status of the economy, a lot is now up in the air.
But if the project proceeds on track construction could start in the next six months.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.