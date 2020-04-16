Gov. McMaster will hold news conference on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials will hold a news briefing Thursday afternoon.
The briefing is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
The most recent numbers released Wednesday afternoon show the state surpassed more than 100 deaths from COVID-19. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said that as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the state reported 3,656 positive COVID-19 cases and 107 deaths.
The newest positive cases reported included seven in Beaufort County, three in Berkeley County, seven in Charleston County, three in Colleton County, and two in Williamsburg County.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been a total of 34,733 coronavirus tests with 31,077 testing negative and 3,656 testing positive.
Click here to see cases by county and by zip code.
