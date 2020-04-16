Harrison outraises Graham in record-breaking first quarter

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, left, seen here with U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and President Donald Trump stepping off Air Force One at Joint Base Charleston in February, has been outraised by his Democratic challenger.
By Live 5 Web Staff | April 16, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 1:39 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - In his pursuit of a fourth term representing South Carolina, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has been out-raised for the first time by his Democratic challenger.

Democrat Jaime Harrison’s campaign says he took in $7.36 million in the first three months of 2020.
In a record-breaking quarterly period that sets up a competitive multi-million-dollar campaign leading into the general election, Democrat Jaime Harrison’s campaign says he took in $7.36 million in the first three months of 2020.

Graham took in $5.6 million during the same period. Graham’s campaign said the total was achieved despite holding no fundraisers during the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, as well as during the first two weeks of the quarter, because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

