Insteel Industries: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) _ Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $4.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 23 cents.
The maker of steel wire reinforcing for the concrete and construction industry posted revenue of $114.9 million in the period.
Insteel Industries shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 30% in the last 12 months.
