87K filed for unemployment in S.C. last week

SCDEW says it increased its call center staff from 46 customer service representative to 292 with more staff being trained and added to the phones each day. They hope to bring the total to more than 500 representatives by the end of next week. While call center hours for incoming calls – 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday – have not changed, staff are working extended hours each week day and through weekends making outbound calls to people captured in the queue and those whose claims require a follow-up from a claims specialist.