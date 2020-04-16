Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Leaders at South Carolina's comprehensive teaching hospital say the state is still a few weeks away from a likely peak of coronavirus cases. But Medical University of South Carolina officials say they think they should have enough hospital beds to handle the end of the month peak. State health officials annoucned Wednesday the state topped 100 deaths from the coronavirus. MUSC leaders say with the immediate COVID-19 crisis under control, they are starting to plan on how to restart society. To do that, they say they need widespread rapid testing for infections and a test to determine who already had the coronavirus and is immune.