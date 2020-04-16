Live 5 Classroom: Live 5 executive producer shows you what a news producer does

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ever wondered who decides which stories come first in a newscast and who makes sure the news begins and ends on time?
The answer to both questions is the news producer.
Live 5 Executive Producer Chaunté Turner hosts Live 5 Classroom Thursday to explain how a news producer works with reporters and news coming into the newsroom to build the newscast over the course of the day and how they manage what’s on the air during the newscast.
Live 5 Classroom is an effort by Live 5 News to help keep children engaged in learning and information while schools are shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can watch Live 5 Classroom segments live on our Facebook page.
You can like the page to receive notifications of when we go live, or you can visit the page every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m.
