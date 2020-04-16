Lowcountry Food Bank’s COVID-19 hunger relief effort underway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry Food Bank is hoping to raise $50,000 in a single day for its hunger relief fund as families struggle to keep food on the table during the pandemic.
For many folks who already face food insecurity, being quarantined means loss of jobs and wages, and further difficulty getting food. The virus has also brought a heavy impact on the elderly and low-income families. The Lowcountry Food Bank says the number of people in need is growing daily.
Over the last month, they say they have seen a 379% increase in people who walked into the food bank to get a box or bag of emergency food.
#UnitedforLCFBank is a 24-hour campaign to raise funds to help the Lowcountry Food Bank fight hunger with monetary donations. The Lowcountry Food Bank says just by donating $1, you can help provide 6 meals to those in need.
More than 173,000 people, including 51,000 children, face hunger every day in coastal South Carolina. But they expect those numbers to only increase as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread.
“These are incredibly uncertain times, and people are in great need who have never needed help before,” Lowcountry Food Bank spokesperson Brenda Shaw said. “We’ve seen a huge increase in the requests for food assistance, not just here at the food bank but with our partner agencies, up and down the entire coast of South Carolina.”
The Lowcountry Food Bank has already spent more than $500,000 dollars on food and transportation in just the past few weeks.
Nine Lowcountry broadcasters, including Live 5 WCSC, are working together to help spread the word about the fund drive.
“This is a great way for everyone to come together," Shaw said. "I think you don’t see it all that often and so I think it’s just a wonderful way for everyone to show support to each other.”
They distribute food to almost 300 partner agencies like soup kitchens, homeless shelters and emergency food pantries.
The organization serves the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.