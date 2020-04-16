National Weather Service confirms two additional tornados resulting from Monday’s storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says there have now confirmed two additional tornados that resulted from Monday’s storms, bringing the total to 16.
Five of which are of EF3 strength, meaning that winds reached speeds ranging from 136 to 165 mph. Officials say it’s the worst outbreak of tornadoes since 1984.
The first of the newly confirmed tornados occurred in Seabrook Island west of the intersection of Seabrook Island road and Camp Christopher Road at roughly 8:28 a.m. Officials say the tornado reached a maximum EF-Scale rating of EF1 with an estimated maximum wind speed of 105 mph. The tornado traveled approximately 1.25 miles before subsiding.
The second tornado occurred in Kiawah Island near the 12th hole of a golf course at around 8:33 a.m. Officials say the tornado reached a maximum EF-Scale rating of EF1 with an estimated maximum wind speed of 105 mph. The tornado traveled less than a mile before subsiding.
No injuries or deaths have been reported as a result of these tornados
The red Cross has helped more than 600 people find a place to stay, after Monday’s deadly storms. Governor McMaster has declared a state of emergency to help rebuild.
