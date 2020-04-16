No car may mean no COVID-19 testing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If someone in the Charleston area thinks they are sick with COVID-19, there are several drive-thru testing sites set up.
Local hospitals are encouraging drive-thru testing as one of the safest ways to check for the new coronavirus.
That way people don't show up at the ER and expose other hospital patients and workers to the virus.
But what if you don't have a car?
Last week, MUSC told us they’re only able to test patients in a vehicle to ensure the safety of care team members and other patients.
Fetter Health is equipped as a drive-thru site only in Moncks Corner for people in standard size vehicles.
Roper told us it simply hasn't been an issue there. While they wouldn't anticipate turning away someone without a car, a spokesperson said the situation hasn't come up.
"Not having a car is pretty problematic, particularly if you don’t live within walking distance to a hospital," said Adam Protheroe, litigation attorney with the S.C. Appleseed Legal Justice Center. The group says it is a voice for low-income South Carolinians.
He's concerned our findings indicate access to testing seems restricted to people who have cars.
“You can understand perhaps some of the reasons for doing that,” Protheroe said. “But at the same time, it does shift the risk onto a lower-income, greater-percentage minority population that is already at higher risk for serious complications from this disease and death. To me, that increases the risk on an already vulnerable population.”
He says it's not as simple as borrowing a car or asking a friend for a ride because you'd then be risking exposing them if you are sick.
"People who aren’t in that position may have to use public transit which is risky under the circumstances," Protheroe said.
CARTA board chair Mike Seekings says this is something they're thinking about every day during the pandemic.
He says people without cars depend on public transit, including some hospitals and healthcare workers who ride to and from hospitals.
“We need to be there for people who have no other way to move no other mobility,” Seekings said. “But if you are sick and know you are sick, and there is a means for you to get to a provider by not being in a public place like a bus, please do so. If you must [take public transit sick], please take all precautions. Wear a mask, wear gloves, isolate yourself as much as you possibly can.”
Frank Knaack, the Executive Director of the ACLU of South Carolina, says lack of testing access hurts not just people without cars, but also those who have cars but aren't allowed to drive.
“We have 190,000 people in South Carolina right now who have their driver’s license suspended just for something nothing more than inability to pay their traffic ticket. They can’t get to work, can’t get kids to school,” said Knaack. “And now can’t get to the hospital for COVID testing.”
Knaack added, "At the time of COVID, it really shows us our public policies are not based in public health."
We started asking the hospitals about this topic last week.
Roper made an announcement today that it is now starting on-site COVID-19 testing at two hospitals and getting results back in 45 minutes.
MUSC also told us today they are now offering COVID-19 telephone screening options.
MUSC's President Dr. David Cole said in a press briefing yesterday that he wants to ramp up screening, testing and technology in rural and low-income areas.
"Sometimes it's a matter of meeting the people where they are. Getting mobile vans and or hotspots to create access internet in rural areas where you didn't have it in a very rural area," said Dr. Cole.
But Protheroe pointed out that finally getting a test is just the start.
"The cost of any treatment they’re going to have to receive is definitely going to be a serious concern for people who don’t have insurance right now. Those costs as we’ve seen in other areas can be easily in the tens of thousands of dollars or higher."
Yet another potential barrier for people who already financially strapped.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.