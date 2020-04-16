North Charleston police searching for shooting suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday.
At roughly 4:13 p.m., police officers responded to the Rivers Avenues in reference to a person who walked in the store with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
When officers arrived, police say they contacted the victim and he said that the incident occurred on the 4200 block of Rivers Avenue.
The victim said he was familiar with the person who shot him. Officers responded to the reported incident location; however, they did not find the suspect. The suspect is described as a woman in her 40’s wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
She was last seen in the 4200 block of Rivers Avenue.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
