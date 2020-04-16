Man accidentally shot after brother ‘mishandles’ gun in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a man was accidentally shot in North Charleston after his brother “mishandled” a gun.
At 3:35 p.m. on Thursday, North Charleston police officers responded to the 2600 block of Martha Drive for a shooting.
When officers arrived they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
A report states as officers were investigating the incident, it was discovered that the victim’s brother was on-scene and was the person responsible for shooting the victim.
“It appears as if they were mishandling a firearm when the victim was accidentally shot,” NCPD officials said. “At this point in the investigation, the suspect has not been charged in the incident.”
