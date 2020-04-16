Roper St. Francis reports 15 new COVID-19 cases; On-site testing underway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Health officials say they have confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases.
The newest report brings the total the hospital has confirmed to 182, spokesman Andy Lyons said.
Ten of those patients are being cared for in two of their hospitals, but RSFH officials have not said which hospitals are treating them.
Meanwhile, the hospital system announced it is now testing for COVID-19 at two of its hospitals. Roper Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital will conduct tests for patients who come into the emergency room and are admitted as well as inpatients suspected of having the virus.
Lyons said the on-site testing means results are known within 45 minutes.
"Since we started on-site COVID-19 testing Wednesday, our lab team has run tests for 19 patients," Lyons said. "We are training teammates at RSF Berkeley Hospital and RSF Mount Pleasant Hospital now and expect to go live with on-site testing in those locations next week."
RSFH was able to secure the equipment and associated information system resources necessary to begin testing thanks to the generous support of the Medical Society of South Carolina, one of the healthcare system’s two partners, Lyons said.
Meanwhile, Roper is continuing to accept donations of critical supplies at their Donation Center.
Acceptable Items:
- Scrubs
- Faceshields
- N95 Masks (small)
- N95 Masks (regular)
- Gowns
- Gloves
- Sani Wipes
- Hand Sanitizer
- Bleach Wipes
- Goggles
- Surgical masks/Isolation Masks
- Bouffant caps
They will accept any quantity, but these items must be sealed and in their original packaging.
Donations are accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 9165 University Blvd., Suite 200.
