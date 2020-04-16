Sunshine returns with warmer temperatures over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A return to sunshine and warmer temperatures is expected over the next couple of days before another strong storm system heads our way for the end of the upcoming weekend. The weather will be quiet today with lots of sunshine expected. Highs will be near 70 degrees. After another cool morning tomorrow, warmer temperatures are expected Friday with highs in the mid 70s. This weekend will start out fairly quiet with only a small chance of rain Saturday morning and highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll be tracking another strong storm system that could bring rain and storms late Sunday and Monday morning. There may be the potential of strong to severe storms once again. We’ll keep you updated as we get more information!