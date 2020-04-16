TAKE A STAND: United for Lowcountry Food Bank

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It remains to be seen whether we’ve reached the peak of this pandemic.
The numbers are still staggering. When we do, let’s hope the back side is a lot shorter than the front side.
We do know this. People are hurting. We also know people are hungry. In the past few weeks, the Lowcountry Food Bank has spent more than a half-million dollars on food and transportation, an almost 400% increase in the number of people asking for help.
Almost 200,000 people, including more than 50,000 children, face hunger every day in the Lowcountry.
That’s why Live 5 joined all local television and radio stations to help the food bank. We’re not competitors: we’re partners.
Many are out of work and struggling to support families.
The food bank is the main source for soup kitchens and other partner agencies. Normally, a $5 donation helps serve 30 people. But the tremendous demand and uncertain supply make it even more expensive.
I hope you can join us and help however you can...even a few dollar.
Live 5 and our parent company, Gray Television, have made a donation and we hope you will consider.
The response we’re seeing is incredible.
Thank you and stay safe.
