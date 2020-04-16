Timberland hires Greg Wright as new head football coach

For the first time in almost two decades, the Timberland High School football program has a new head coach at the helm. Former Cross High and University of South Carolina graduate, Gregory Wright, has been named the new head football coach for the Wolves. Wright will vacant his position at Denmark-Olar High School to move back to the area he calls home.
"I grew up playing in gyms all throughout this community, from St. Stephen, to Alvin, to Huger, you name it," Wright said. "I actually took a class at Timberland as a senior at Cross High School. As much as I take pride in being a Trojan, this still feels like a homecoming for me. More importantly, I know the great people here and the values we share."
After his high school graduation, Coach Wright walked on to the Gamecock football team, earned a full scholarship, and became a three year football letterman under Coach Steve Spurrier. Wright also served as a graduate assistant with the Gamecock football & athletics programs. He has led various football teams across South Carolina, including head coaching assignments at Denmark-Olar, Swansea and Eau Claire High Schools. Wright also had the opportunity to coach in three state champsionship games during his career.
When asked what his plans were for honoring the football traditions at Timberland High while also building an even brighter future, Wright acknowledged Coach Art Craig, former Timberland coach, as someone who has been like a father figure to him.
"I played for Coach Craig at Cross High School," Wright explained. "Leadership, accountability, and hard work are qualities that Coach Craig helped to instill in me and helped shape me into the coach I am today. It is my honor and duty to make sure the Timberland football traditions continue and ensure the program reaches even greater heights."
Along with a new football coach, Timberland will also be led by a new principal, Mr. Tim Evans. Evans was named the principal of Timberland High in early March, replacing Mr. Kerry Daugherty who will retire at he end of this school year. Naming a new football coach was one of the first tasks before Mr. Evans, and one he worked with the current school administration to decide.
“Having spent the early years of my career at Timberland, I am very familiar with their athletic success and understood how important of a decision this would be,” said Evans. “We had many qualified candidates so Mr. Daugherty, the administrative team and I worked together with community representatives to select a coach who would be the best fit for our program.. It was evident to us that Coach Wright is committed to developing our players on the field and in the classroom, which is very important to me as the instructional leader. We are looking forward to seeing all that Coach Wright will accomplish here, and we are excited to have him with us.”
Wright shared that it is important to him that his players, their parents, and the Timberland fans know that he will work tirelessly to build a program of young men that everyone will be proud of on and off the field. His goal is to lead players to become successful men, fathers and leaders in their communities. Wright is committed to ensuring that his athletes leave with a strong foundation of faith, familiy and work ethic.
"I am no stranger to taking the stairs to success," Wright added. "I will strive everyday to make sure our Wolves know that 'there is no elevator to success, you have to take the stairs'."
Coach Gregory Wright’s first official day on the job will be July 1, 2020.