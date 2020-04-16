Timberland hires Greg Wright as new head football coach

“Having spent the early years of my career at Timberland, I am very familiar with their athletic success and understood how important of a decision this would be,” said Evans. “We had many qualified candidates so Mr. Daugherty, the administrative team and I worked together with community representatives to select a coach who would be the best fit for our program.. It was evident to us that Coach Wright is committed to developing our players on the field and in the classroom, which is very important to me as the instructional leader. We are looking forward to seeing all that Coach Wright will accomplish here, and we are excited to have him with us.”