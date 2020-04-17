8 Berkeley Co. jail officers, 2 inmates test positive for COVID-19

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says eight detention officers and two inmates at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
Four additional inmates are awaiting test results, sheriff's office spokesperson Carli Drayton said.
The detention officers are all self-quarantined and have ot required hospitalization.
“The health and overall well-being of our staff and inmates is crucial and will always remain our utmost concern.” Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “Although this pandemic is fluid, we can and we will do whatever we can to slow the spread of the virus. The Sheriff’s Office has distributed Personal Protective Equipment to all personal to assist them in remaining healthy.”
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has taken additional safety and health measures at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center, including hiring a contracted company that specializes in disinfecting detention centers and public safety buildings, Drayton said.
Specific procedures have been implemented for detention staff to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the detention facility. The sheriff’s office has distributed adequate Personal Protective Equipment for all employees.
