Charleston Co. School District plans COVID-19 pay change for on-site employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is changing COVID-19 hazard pay for employees to include more on-site workers.
On Friday, district officials confirmed they will be offering a bonus program for any employees still working away from home during the pandemic, that includes food service workers and technicians among others.
Starting Monday, employees will receive eight $250 bonus every 40 hours in addition to their salary, according to CCSD chief operating officer, Jeff Borowy.
“Employees that are out there doing this are really doing the community a service. They’re doing the students a huge service,” Borowy said. “We want to, in some form or fashion reward them for that extra effort.”
Up until now, the district planned to pay compensatory time to food service workers at the end of the school year, but the change now puts them on the same plan as all other departments.
“We realize that there are a significant number of more employees that are in positions where social distancing is a big challenge," Borowy said. “We felt that they should be rewarded as well.”
“That will affect some of the workers I’m sure because they were depending on that money,” cafeteria manager at EB Ellington, Nicole Frazier said.
Frazier said the new plan means less additional pay than expected for food service workers, as well as herself.
“Of course we love the children, we love our families, but we also have to be able to provide with this whole COVID-19 pandemic,” Frazier said.
Fraizer said she found out about the changes Friday morning. She said her team doesn’t plan to return to work on Monday temporarily since they will not be making as much as she did last month.
“As far as my particular crew, I do not believe we will be here on Monday,” Frazier said. “They said they have replacements on hand. It’s definitely time for a break. We’ve been going pretty hard this entire time.”
In response, district officials say they hope workers will continue providing student meals during this time.
“I thank any of them who have stepped up to participate in this program,” Borowy said. “I encourage them, I would love for them to stick around and continue to do this, but we wanted to make sure that everybody was compensated in some form or fashion.”
Borowy said the bonus plan will come out of the districts general operating fund and savings made during the pandemic.
