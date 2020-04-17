Conway police ask for help in search for missing couple

CONWAY, S.C (WMBF) – Conway police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing couple.
Calvin Brent and Lindsey Wolf have not been seen since Friday, April 10. Police were notified a week later about their disappearance.
The two were last seen on Blue Bell Lane in Conway. They were seen leaving in a 2006 black Lincoln Navigator with South Carolina license plate number NCW896.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
