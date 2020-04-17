Deputies arrest man following chase involving stolen motorcycle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have arrested a man following a chase involving a stolen motorcycle Friday.
Joshua Hutto has been charged with reckless driving, refusing to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen vehicle.
At roughly 12:10 p.m., the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office started a traffic stop with what they believed was a stolen car in the area of I-26 near Highway 78.
After what deputies call a short chase into Berkeley County, the suspect abandoned the motorcycle in the Crowfield area of Goose Creek. Charleston and Berkeley County deputies and Goose Creek police officers found the suspect in the area of Gainsborough Drive in Goose Creek.
Hutto was arrested and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.
The motorcycle was also confirmed to be stolen and recovered.
