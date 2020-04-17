Engineer and boatmaker build ‘intubation boxes’ to shield healthcare workers from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston engineer and a Lowcountry boat maker have teamed up to build intubation boxes. The acrylic shields can protect healthcare workers during one of the most high-risk procedures for the transmission of COVID-19.
“We’ve been getting these in the hands of some of the local doctors and COVID units…and from everything we’ve gotten back, they say it’s a game-changer,” Nucor engineer Rob Harding said. “It’s not something we invented. It’s something that was out there. We just kind of put our improvements on it.”
Harding’s plan was born out of a motivation to use his skills to give back to the medical personnel who continue to care for his young son, Cameron.
The 6-year old was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy just weeks after he was born. Harding said doctors saved Cameron with an experimental drug that has given the little boy a fighting chance to live a vibrant life.
“After my son was diagnosed with SMA, I really got involved with the designing and building things for disabled kids. From adapting toys to turning motorized vehicles into basically wheelchairs,” Harding said. “These doctors and nurses really helped us in our time of need, and this is something that’s in my wheelhouse, you know by inventing and creating these things, I can actually turn around and help them when they’re in need.”
Harding turned to David Johnson, the owner and operator of TAG Boats, to help cut the pieces needed to put the boxes together.
“We are just trying to do our small part during such a big issue,” Johnson said. “We have the equipment and resources and manpower to be able to retool and turn things like this out. It was just a small part I felt we could do considering how large this thing is overall.”
During the process of placing or removing a breathing tube, the virus can become aerosolized. The intubation boxes can shield healthcare workers from the droplets produced during the procedure.
“It’s our hope that these boxes, at least to some extent, will help contain those droplets and help prevent contamination other medical equipment in the room, other personnel in the room,” MUSC anesthesiology resident Matthew Graves said. “Tomorrow, whenever I go to work, we will bring it in. The first step, will be to get one of our intubating mannequins out and simulate the process and help streamline the intubation protocol and hopefully put it into to use right away.”
Harding and Johnson said the response to their intubation boxes has been overwhelming at times, especially after their work was shared by Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks.
“In times of crisis you will see innovation and adaption. Evolution. When the human will is tested, we can do amazing things,” Eubanks shared with her 1.2 million followers on Instagram. “God Bless you Rob for your incredible act of kindness. You are a hero too and an example of the true goodness that can come from adversity. Also a huge thank you to @tagboats who is cutting the acrylic sheets.”
Eubanks said she reached out to Harding to purchase one of the shields to protect her husband Jason who is an anesthesiologist.
“These boxes provide that protection at the most critical time that they need it,” Harding said. “I think we’re doing a lot to really make a difference. Every doctor we keep in the fight is, just has an exponential effect of more people they’re able to treat.”
Johnson said he’s in the process of shipping 160 intubation boxes to medical providers across the country, from California to New York. Meanwhile, Harding has been providing them to South Carolina healthcare facilities, like Roper’s ICU unit, Trident’s trauma team, and Beaufort Memorial among others.
“We’re doing this completely not for profit, not to make a dime. This is all us donating our time to help those in need,” Harding said.
They are using a GoFundMe fundraiser to pay for the supplies and tools needed to build each box. So far, more than $9,000 has been donated to their goal of $15,000.
Harding has also provided a blueprint of the plans to build the boxes so others can construct their own versions of the protective equipment.
