Gamecocks Taken Back-to-Back in WNBA Draft

In her four seasons as the Gamecocks' point guard, Harris set program records for career assists (702) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.55) and tied the record for games played (139). She earned All-SEC honors three times, including first-team selection this season, which also saw her add All-America recognition and the Dawn Staley Award to her trophy case. Harris was a finalist for every national player of the year award as well. As a freshman in 2016-17, she organized and facilitated a team that featured four future WNBA draftees, helping the Gamecocks to SEC regular-season and tournament titles and their first National Championship. Harris' scoring increased each season of her career, which ended with a 12.0 scoring average on 42.6 percent field goal shooting, including 38.4 percent from 3-point range. Her senior leadership and command of a young team guided South Carolina to another sweep of the SEC - 16-0 for the regular-season championship and another tournament title - and the first No. 1 ranking in both final national polls in program history. She recorded 11 double-doubles in her career and handed out five or more assists in 79 of her career 139 games (56.8 percent) and led the team in assists in 102 career games.