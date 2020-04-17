Hampton County six-year-old pleas for donations to help tornado victims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One little boy is making a plea for donations in Hampton County. On Monday a tornado ripped through the area, destroying whole neighborhoods.
There are people who have lost everything, including loved ones.
Christina Herbert says she heard the tornado coming and after it hit they started helping out in any way they could.
“We’ve been going out and meeting with the communities that have been the most hit and just asking them what they need,” Herbert said. “We’ve been going to various pickup and drop off locations and just asking if they have those items, then going out and delivering them.”
Herbert's six-year-old son, Samuel, has also been out with her delivering items to people in need.
She says when her son heard about what happened and realized other children were affected, he wanted to help. He put a plea out on Facebook asking people to donate toys for those kids.
" We went to a place to donate toys and the mom called and said she wanted more toys and clothes, so basically I just did that video," Samuel said.
He wants people to donate things like bicycles, jump ropes, and balls to the children.
Herbert says aside from obvious donations of food, clothes, and toys, they also need work crews to volunteer to clean up.
People living on Lena Expressway need help looking through the rubble. They have also made a plea for people to come and help out.
The Hampton County Recreation Department is accepting donations for those victims. For more information click here.
