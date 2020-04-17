DHEC: 67% of South Carolina patients have recovered from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials announced on Friday that an estimated 67% of South Carolina patients confirmed to have COVID-19 have recovered from the disease.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released that recovery data for the first time on Friday afternoon. According to DHEC, the remaining patients are presumed to currently be experiencing some phase of the illness.
In addition, on Friday, South Carolina health officials announced 7 virus-related deaths and 163 new cases.
Friday’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 4,086, and those who have died to 116, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Of the 7 deaths reported on Friday, three were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Florence, Richland, and Lexington counties.
Three were elderly individuals with no reported underlying conditions from Berkeley, Lee, and Horry counties. One was a middle-aged individual with no reported underlying health conditions from Sumter County.
The new cases reported on Friday include 8 in Beaufort, 5 in Berkeley, 6 in Charleston, 6 in Dorchester, 1 in Georgetown, 1 in Orangeburg and 1 in Williamsburg.
As of Friday evening, there have been a total of 37,640 coronavirus tests with 35,554 testing negative and 4,086 testing positive.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
Currently, state health officials estimate there are a total of 29,186 possible cases in the state. The estimate counts represent reported cases and people who are potentially undiagnosed.
According to state health officials, estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
As of Friday morning, 5,225 hospital beds are available and 6,183 are utilized, which is a 54.2% statewide hospital bed utilization rate, state health officials said.
DHEC is continuing to encourage South Carolinians to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their home to prevent the spread of the disease.
Other steps health officials said the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
The number of new cases reported on Friday, April 17 by county are listed below:
Aiken (3), Anderson (6), Beaufort (8), Berkeley (5), Calhoun (1), Charleston (6), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (8), Darlington (3), Dillon (1), Dorchester (6), Florence (19), Georgetown (1), Greenville (10), Greenwood (1), Hampton (3), Horry (11), Jasper (1), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (2), Laurens (1), Lee (5), Lexington (8), Marion (6), Marlboro (6), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (15), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (9), Williamsburg (1), York (4)
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.