At least 20 tornadoes touched down in South Carolina during Monday’s storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - National Weather Service offices statewide confirmed 20 tornadoes, including 11 across the Lowcountry, during Monday’s severe weather.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says ongoing damage assessments have determined 1,478 homes across 22 counties sustained some degree of damage. Of those, 206 homes have major damage and 147 were destroyed, SCEMD spokesman Derrec Becker said.
The storms were blamed for nine deaths across the state, including six in the Lowcountry.
Residents should report property damage to state and local emergency managers using the damage assessment tool in the SC Emergency Manager mobile app, which is available in the App Store and Google Play.
The National Weather Service office in Charleston, which covers the majority of the Lowcountry, confirmed eight of them, including the state's deadliest, which touched down in Hampton County and killed five.
The National Weather Service office in Wilmington, North Carolina, confirmed three more tornadoes touched down in Georgetown County.
The Wilmington office also confirmed microbursts in the Wallace area of Marlboro County from 6:58 a.m. to 7:10 a.m., with 110 mph winds.
The Columbia office confirmed five EF-3 and one EF-2 tornadoes.
The Greenville office recorded three tornadoes early Monday morning in South Carolina, one of which was an EF-3.
