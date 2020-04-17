At least 20 tornadoes touched down in South Carolina during Monday’s storms

Five people died in Hampton County during Monday morning's severe weather. (Source: WTOC)
By Patrick Phillips | April 17, 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - National Weather Service offices statewide confirmed 20 tornadoes, including 11 across the Lowcountry, during Monday’s severe weather.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says ongoing damage assessments have determined 1,478 homes across 22 counties sustained some degree of damage. Of those, 206 homes have major damage and 147 were destroyed, SCEMD spokesman Derrec Becker said.

The storms were blamed for nine deaths across the state, including six in the Lowcountry.

Residents should report property damage to state and local emergency managers using the damage assessment tool in the SC Emergency Manager mobile app, which is available in the App Store and Google Play.

The National Weather Service office in Charleston, which covers the majority of the Lowcountry, confirmed eight of them, including the state's deadliest, which touched down in Hampton County and killed five.

The National Weather Service office in Wilmington, North Carolina, confirmed three more tornadoes touched down in Georgetown County.

Location (City, County) Time Wind Speed EF Scale Fatalities
Scotia (Hampton County) 6:10 a.m. 165 mph EF-3 5
Islandton (Colleton County) 6:39 a.m. 90 mph EF-1
West Walterboro (Colleton County) 6:46 a.m. 105 mph EF-1
Walterboro (Colleton County)
Round O (Colleton County)		 6:47 a.m. 110 mph EF-1 1
Stony Landing (Berkeley County) 7:38 a.m. 120 mph EF-2
Sampit (Georgetown County) 8:13 a.m. 90 mph EF-1
Edisto Beach (Charleston County) 8:15 a.m. 125 mph EF-2
Graves (Georgetown County) 8:15 a.m. 100 mph EF-1
Seabrook Island (Charleston County) 8:28 a.m. 105 mph EF-1
Kiawah Island (Charleston County) 8:33 a.m. 105 mph EF-1
North Litchfield Beach & Murrells Inlet
(Georgetown County)		 8:36 a.m. 114 mph EF-2

The Wilmington office also confirmed microbursts in the Wallace area of Marlboro County from 6:58 a.m. to 7:10 a.m., with 110 mph winds.

The Columbia office confirmed five EF-3 and one EF-2 tornadoes.

Location (City, County) Time Wind Speed EF Scale Fatalities
Savannah River Site (Aiken County)
Williston (Barnwell County)
Springfield (Orangeburg County)		 5:21 a.m. 140 mph EF-3
East Savannah River Site (Aiken County) 5:35 a.m. 138 mph EF-3
Elko (Barnwell County)
Neeses (Orangeburg County)
St. Matthews (Calhouun County) 		5:43 a.m. 140 mph EF-3 2
Blackville (Barnwell County) 5:49 a.m. 140 mph EF-3
Hilda (Barnwell County) 5:50 a.m. 145 mph EF-3
Rowesville (Orangeburg County)
Cameron (Calhoun County) 		6:25 a.m. 119 mph EF-2

The Greenville office recorded three tornadoes early Monday morning in South Carolina, one of which was an EF-3.

Location (City, County) Time Wind Speed EF Scale Fatalities
Westminster (Oconee County)
Central (Pickens County)		 3:20 a.m. 160 mph EF-3 1
Berea (Pickens County)
Easley (Pickens County)		 3:40 a.m. 80 mph EF-0
Pumpkintown (Pickens County)
Cleveland (Greenville County)		 3:42 a.m. 120 EF-2

