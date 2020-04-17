Lowcountry businesses feeling economic stress from COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment has seen a more than 4,000 percent increase in unemployment claims since March 14 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many businesses are having to make hard decisions about staying open and laying off staff. Workers in the hospitality industry were among the first to feel economic stress.
“It really hit me about a week before we shut down”, said Rachel Sharaby who has worked for Halls Chophouse in downtown since she was in college at the College of Charleston.
“I still pinch myself every day," said Tommy Hall of Halls Chophouse. "It’s just not normal.”
Hall’s Chophouse employs nearly a thousand people not only in the Lowcountry, but all over the state.
But Tommy Hall says they have managed to avoid layoffs thanks to the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
“Yes we did receive our money. We received our benefits, and I have to say, it was a very simple process," he said."It took about 48 hours, but we got all our money and we’re able to take care of our employees and insurance, 401k and all their benefits just like business was going as normal."
That was welcomed news for Slightly North Of Broad Executive Chef Russ Moore. His restaurant is a part of the Hall Mangagement Group.
“It was pretty huge that we found out we were still going to get paid,” Moore said.
Dave Lorenz, owner of Mex-1, was not so fortunate. He has had to temporarily lay off 95% of his staff.
“If this thing drags on for three months I think restaurants and small businesses are really going to take a beating,” Jones said. “So it’s just going to be a matter of when we can get back to normal and what the new normal looks like.”
Lorenz is hopeful that the federal stimulus money will allow most of his staff to come back to work as well, even though the first round of funding has run out.
“They knew that first $350 billion wasn’t enough," said Lorenz. “It’s not a free for all and you have to be a majority-needs to go to payroll to get people back so they can take care of their bills. And it’s about an 8-week process. So what happens at the end of the eight weeks if we still aren’t open to full capacity? What happens then?”
