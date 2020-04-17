Lowcountry Food Bank relief drive raises more than triple the goal, but there’s still time to help

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 24-hour fundraising drive for the Lowcountry Food Bank brought in donations totaling more than triple the original goal.
Nine Lowcountry broadcasters, including Live 5 WCSC, joined forces Thursday to raise at least $50,000 in the #UnitedforLCFB campaign.
As of Friday morning, donors surpassed the $50,000 goal, contributing more than $150,000.
But it’s not too late to raise that total even higher. Donations will be accepted through the weekend.
The donations are going to a new initiative called Fueled by Fresh, Lowcountry Food Bank spokesperson Brenda Shaw said.
“We are purchasing prepackaged boxes of produce, and then we have volunteers that are packing disaster relief boxes of staple food,” Shaw said. “A family we’ll get two boxes of food. Hopefully it will last them about a week.”
Shaw says the donations will build on an effort initially sponsored by Michael and Pam Wilson.
“We know we’re going to have to conduct distributions in this manner for a good time to come,” Shaw said.
The food bank says because of the demand, the cost of providing food has gone up, creating an even bigger challenge for the organization to help families keep food on the table.
More than 173,000 people, including 51,000 children, face hunger every day in coastal South Carolina. But they expect those numbers to only increase as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.