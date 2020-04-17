Lowcountry Strong: Church to distribute food, supplies to people in need

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner church will give out 40,000 pounds of food and other supplies to Tri-County families Saturday morning.
The supplies are scheduled to arrive at Freedom Church Friday night so the church can give them out from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday. The effort is through the Convoy of Hope in partnership with Elevation Church Outreach.
But this is not all the church has been doing to help the community.
The church has been on the ground feeding those in needs for more than three weeks. They have been giving hot meals to children who otherwise depended on schools lunches, and are partnering with Berkeley County to make sure parents also leave with non-perishable food for other meals. To date, they have served more than 15,000 meals since the coronavirus outbreak first started effecting people financially.
“Every day we have a crew that comes in and organizes the food and gets it ready to go out,” Freedom Church Pastor Shawn Wood said. “We have a crew that comes in and gives out the food. Then we have a third crew that comes in and delivers the food and takes in any new food that’s come. So its quite the operations that’s going on here at Freedom Church.”
But with more people now without homes because of the Tri-County area tornadoes, Wood says he wanted to do something even bigger.
“Someone’s hungry, we want to be there to feed them,” he said. “If someone is sick, we want to be there to pray with them. If someone needs help in their yard, we want to be there to help them, mainly just because we believe that Christ followers should be the nicest people in the whole world. So that’s what we want to do is to give a night where people don’t have to worry about what they are going to eat tomorrow.”
You can donate to the church’s efforts directly at freedomchurch.sc/give and choose “Love Works.”
But Wood says while they do appreciate donations, you should first check with your church to see if they are organizing anything similar, since many in the area are.
And if you are someone in need right now, they say stop by Freedom Church Saturday morning. The church is located at 1425 Cypress Gardens Rd. in Moncks Corner.
You don’t need to give them a reason.
