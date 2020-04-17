Lowcountry Strong: Teachers deliver books to their students during their spring break

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County teachers are going the extra mile delivering books door to door to their students.
Students in Julia Rowland’s third grade class at Westview Elementary in Goose Creek got a gift and a visit, from a safe distance, of course.
Rowland was delivering books, bookmarks and cards to the students. Two fellow teachers, 4th grade teacher Mindy Smith and 3rd grade teacher Alyssa Kennaugh, joined her and delivered 24 books over the last two days.
The deliveries come during the district’s scheduled spring break.
At the beginning of the year, Rowland found sponsors that donated the books, so all students in her class would complete the year with their own small library.
