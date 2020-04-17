MUSC says it can handle projected COVID-19 peak

By Live 5 Web Staff | April 17, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT - Updated April 17 at 5:21 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - According to MUSC, current analysis says that it has the capacity to handle the projected COVID-19 peak in early May. Experts will continue to monitor data and make adjustments to operations as needed.

According to MUSC’s COVID-19 situation assessment for the tri-county area, the situation remains stable with a slight increase with social mobility and growing growth on confirmed cases.

MUSC April 17 Assessment
MUSC April 17 Assessment (Source: MUSC)

Throughout the MUSC Health system, 9,238 screening tests have been completed with 576 coming back positive. Of those positive cases, MUSC says five inpatients are currently in the hospital.

