MUSC says it can handle projected COVID-19 peak

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - According to MUSC, current analysis says that it has the capacity to handle the projected COVID-19 peak in early May. Experts will continue to monitor data and make adjustments to operations as needed.
According to MUSC’s COVID-19 situation assessment for the tri-county area, the situation remains stable with a slight increase with social mobility and growing growth on confirmed cases.
Throughout the MUSC Health system, 9,238 screening tests have been completed with 576 coming back positive. Of those positive cases, MUSC says five inpatients are currently in the hospital.
