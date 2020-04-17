Roper St. Francis Health reports 1 new COVID-19 case, plans to resume some surgeries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A single patient at Roper St. Francis Health tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total cases Roper has seen to 183.
Eight of those 183 patients are inpatients in two of our hospitals, spokesman Andy Lyons said. The remaining 175 were touched by RSFH in some way, whether it was testing at our drive-thru site at Rivers Avenue or being served through Roper Hospice of Home Health.
Roper officials have not identified which hospitals have treated patients.
RSFH officials plan to resume certain surgical procedures beginning Wednesday.
"We want to help our patients who are suffering and in need of surgical relief while remaining vigilant and prepared to handle whatever the pandemic may bring," Lyons said. "We are taking a thoughtful and careful approach that has been informed by national, surgical and anesthesia society guidelines to minimize COVID-19-related risks to patient and our healthcare team."
All surgical patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, Lyons said. RSFH's ability to test patients for COVID-19 on-site will enable caregivers to take a deliberate approach when deciding whether that's necessary before surgery. He said testing will be required for certain non-emergent high-risk procedures.
Lyons said the hospital’s visitor policy will be tweaked to allow surgical patients to have one masked visitor to assist them in the preoperative area. Visitors will be asked to wait in their cars or off campus during the operation, and they will be allowed back in the hospital once the surgery is complete. All visitors also will be asked to maintain social distancing guidelines and hand hygiene, he said.
