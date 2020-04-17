S.C. boat landings, ramps can reopen at noon Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Boat landings and ramps across South Carolina can now reopen based on Gov. Henry McMaster’s latest executive order.
Under McMaster’s new executive order, public boat landings and their parking lots can now be opened as early as noon Friday at the discretion of the local government or managing authority. The order also states that the authority can also close or restrict access to their landing if they determine it’s necessary to protect public health.
The governor announced the change at a Thursday afternoon news conference from the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
“It’s a small step, but it is a step and there will be more,” McMaster said. “A lot of families like to get on the water so we’re going to open those ramps back up."
McMaster insists people who decide to go out on the water still need to practice social distancing to protect themselves and others from the novel coronavirus.
McMaster originally issued an executive order closing boat landings and ramps as well as public access to beaches on March 30.
But beach access remains closed under that earlier order.
At Thursday’s news briefing, McMaster said he hopes businesses will be back up and running in May, adding we’ll be “humming again” by the end of June, which is also the end of the fiscal year.
