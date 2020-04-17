Strong storm system to bring potential severe weather late Sunday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A beautiful Friday is expected across the Lowcountry with lots of sunshine and a warmer afternoon. Highs today will reach the low to mid 70s. Clouds will start to increase tonight and we may see one or two showers by tomorrow morning. A small chance of rain will stick around though lunch time Saturday although most of the day is looking pretty nice. It will be a warmer day with highs in the low to mid 80s. A strong storm system will head our way Sunday bringing the potential for strong to severe storms late Sunday. There is some uncertainty over how far north the potential severe weather will reach with the highest chance of strong storms right now looking like it will be south of I-26. Any shifts in this track could greatly increase, or decrease, our potential for severe weather. It appears damaging winds will be the biggest concern with isolated tornadoes a possibility as well. We’ll keep you updated this weekend!