Switzerland lights up iconic Matterhorn with U.S. flag in show of support

ZERMATT, Switzerland (WBTV) - The iconic Matterhorn mountain in Switzerland was lit up recently in a show of solidarity with the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.
Zermatt Matterhorn posted a photo of the mountainside lit up with the American flag on their official Facebook page on Wednesday. Zermatt is a municipality in the district of Visp.
“Our thoughts are with all American people at this unprecedented time. We look forward to meeting again at the foot of the Matterhorn, we are all in this together,” the post read.
Zermatt Matterhorn credited the light art to Gerry Hofstetter and the beautiful photo to Gabriel Perren.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.