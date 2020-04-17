TAKE A STAND: A Big Lowcountry Thank You!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - I admit I usually have no trouble findin words or things to talk about. But today, the only word that comes to mind is Wow.
Thursday, we partnered with local television and radio stations to hopefully help the Lowcountry Food Bank.
Our 24-hour goal was $50,000. By 4:30 p.m.m, the total hit $100,000. After 24 hours, it was above $150,000.
That's online donations and doesn't include checks in the mail or callers who say they are donating their entire stimulus check.
That is absolutely incredible.
Not everyone can do that, but whether it's a hurricane, tornadoes, flooding or a pandemic, the Lowcountry always steps up to help and we always have each other's backs.
We're going to keep this going.
The donation link is still live here. Saturday night at 7 p.m., Live 5 will air a special one-hour program to support the food bank.
Singers and songwriters like Scotty McCreery, Edwin McCain and Charles Kelly with Lady Antebellum will be performing. And we hope there might even be a surprise or two.
From the bottom of my heart, Live 5 says thank you.
Stay safe.
