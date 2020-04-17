Three men arrested for fatal shooting at Lowcountry Circle K parking lot

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested three men for a fatal shooting at a Lowcountry Circle K parking lot.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Jeffrey Redd, Montarious Brown and Dequarious Major for a shooting at a Circle K on Lady’s Island last summer that took the life of Clarence Mitchell III.
On Friday, Brown and Major turned themselves in to investigators for active warrants, and were charged with murder. Brown, Major and Redd were locked up at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Redd was arrested on Thursday when the county’s violent crimes task force conducted a traffic stop in Port Royal on a vehicle occupied by Redd. Redd was arrested for murder, three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
On June 3, 2019, deputies responded to a report of a shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Circle K on Lady’s Island.
“During the shooting, Clarence Mitchell III of St. Helena Island was shot and killed and another man was wounded,” BCSO officials said.
A report states that people in at least two vehicles exchanged a “large volume” of gunfire, which was evidenced by the more than 70 cartridge casings of various caliber found in and around the parking lot of the Circle K.
Brown and Major were previously charged on three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Also charged was Ronald Moore on a charge of obstruction of justice.
