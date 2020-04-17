Trident Health releases Friday COVID-19 update

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Health has reported 19 new cases in their health system Friday.
Of the 19, 13 of the cases were reported in Summerville Medical Center and the remaining seven occurred in Trident Medical Center.
COVID Positive – Community (The person tested positive and is able to self-quarantine at home.)
Trident Medical Center – 3
Summerville Medical Center – 5
COVID Positive – Inpatient (The person tested positive and requires hospitalization.)
Trident Medical Center – 2
Summerville Medical Center – 1
COVID Positive – Staff (The person is employed by Trident Health.)
Trident Medical Center – 2
Summerville Medical Center – 7
In response to the update Dr. R. Preston Wendell, Regional Medical Director of Emergency Services for Trident Health, said, “Our physicians and caregivers are doing an excellent job making sure that our non-COVID patients who need emergency care are receiving it in a safe environment,” Regional Medical Director of Emergency Services for Trident Health Dr. R. Preston Wendell said
Since March 6, Trident Health has reportedly had 264 patients admitted for treatment and testing as persons under investigation for COVID-19. Of the 264 patients, 262 have survived.
