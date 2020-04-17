Lowcountry Strong: Donors cover health insurance premiums for laid off MUSC employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC says a pair of donors have paid monthly insurance premiums for approximately 900 MUSC Health employees temporarily laid off earlier this month.
The employees were laid off in response to coronavirus-related revenue shortfalls.
MUSC spokesperson Heather Woolwine said the organization is notifying the affected employees that their insurance premiums will be paid through June 30.
MUSC Health has not identified the donors, but MUSC Vice President for Institutional Advancement Kate Azizi said they were inspired to help health care workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Azizi worked with the donors to help facilitate the gifts and estimated the value of the two gifts at $384,000.
“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of these two amazing people and for what they have tangibly done to make a difference in the lives of these families,” MUSC Health CEO Dr. Patrick J. Cawley said. “Thanks to these gifts, our care team members can find some comfort in knowing that their health care is one less thing they have to worry about right now.”
MUSC Health had already committed to continue paying the employer health insurance contribution during this period, Woolwine said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.