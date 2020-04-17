55-year-old North Charleston man dies after weeks-long battle with COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - 55-year-old Robert Sears has died after being in the hospital for almost a month with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The North Charleston man said in an interview last week that his symptoms back in March came on suddenly.
“I just felt really bad and laid down on the grass for a little bit to regain my strength," he said. “I didn’t have the strength to get back up, so I was just very weak, and that’s when I decided to call 911."
Sears said he was then taken to the hospital and remained in the intensive care unit for a few days.
He then said he tested positive for COVID-19.
“I was thinking, ‘Am I going to die?’ Because I watch the TV all the time, and I see all the number of cases and then I see the number of deaths," he said. “It’s a very scary situation when you find out you’re positive.”
Sears has Type 2 diabetes, an underlying health condition. Last week, he said his health was improving and his numbers were returning to normal.
Unfortunately, things took a turn this week, and he passed away on Thursday.
Sears is now being remembered by friends and co-workers as a kind and loving man. He volunteered at the South Carolina Aquarium in downtown Charleston for more than a decade, according to Meghan Galipeau, the aquarium’s education volunteer coordinator.
“There’s not a more loving and more caring person than Robert. He had a very big personality and an even bigger heart," Galipeau said. “He loved the aquarium so much, and we loved him so much. I don’t even know what we’re going to do without him. It’s leaving a giant hole in our family at the aquarium, and he’s been a volunteer over 11 years.”
During his time at the aquarium, he was also known as the “shark king.”
“One of the cool things about Robert was that every time he was at the aquarium, as an exhibit guide volunteer, he wore a hammerhead shark head hat,” Galipeau said. "We were so lucky to have him and the passion that he brought with him to the aquarium. So, he really made an impact on everyone he met.”
Sears, who did not know how he got the virus, said last week he does have a message to those not infected.
“I just want to tell everyone out there: Do the guidelines. Do the social distancing,” he said. "I know it’s hard. A lot of people are probably getting on each other’s nerves. But do that, because we have to get this under control.”
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office is also looking for anyone who may know family members of Robert Sears, so he can be laid to rest. Their office number is (843) 832-0351.
